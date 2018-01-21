Fried Chicken Fest feeds hungry Winnipeggers

Le Burger Week is in September and La Poutine Week isn’t until the starting of February: but Winnipeg foodies shouldn’t worry about pigging out in the name of competition.

Fried Chicken Fest kicked off in the city Sunday; a chance for restaurant-goers to eat some of the tastiest chicken in Winnipeg and to ultimately decide who does it the best.

The competition will be announcing winners for ‘Fan Favourite’, ‘Judge’s Choice’ and ‘Most Creative’.

13 restaurants are competing in the week-long competition, including popular businesses like Have A Nice Day, the Merchant Kitchen and Santa Lucia Pizza.

Talia Syrie, who owns the Tallest Poppy, said diners at her restaurant have been waiting eagerly to try the Poppy’s entry, a sandwich called ‘Bernice’.

“They’re chomping at the bit,” Syrie said. “We got a call at like 9:01 this morning wanting a bunch of information about it, and people showed up yesterday and were a little too early to get their sandwich.

“People are definitely excited.”

The festival will feature a wide variety of fried chicken in different styles and on different dishes.

Winnipeggers can vote for their favourite meal here.