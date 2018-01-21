Search of Leaside property associated with suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur continues

Forensic investigators along with the K-9 unit continued to comb through a Leaside property connected to suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur on Sunday.

Homicide investigators announced on Thursday that 66-year-old McArthur was arrested at his Toronto home following a months-long probe into missing persons cases. McArthur was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the first count in connection with the death of Andrew Kinsman and the second count in the death of Selim Esen.

READ MORE: Suspected serial killer under Toronto police investigation for months

Both men disappeared in downtown Toronto last year. Andrew was last seen on June 26 near Parliament and Winchester streets and Esen was last seen on April 14 near Bloor and Yonge streets. Police at the time called both missing persons cases suspicious. In August 2017, Project Prism was created to allow officers to investigate the disappearances.

Police and forensic investigators have been on scene at the Leaside home, located on Mallory Crescent, all weekend. Global News learned that McArthur house-sat and did landscaping work at the home.

“He was here quite a bit,” neighbour Sheila Lemire told Global News on Sunday. “I’ve seen him in his van unloading stuff and putting stuff in and doing some gardening around.”

READ MORE: Toronto LGBTQ community express relief, anger after arrest of suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur

Lemire said she would see McArthur when she was out walking her dog. She said when news broke he had been arrested, she was in shock.

“I did recognize him and I thought ‘oh my god.’ I think the saddest thing is that I hope there is closure for these people.”

Global News learned that McArthur was under police investigation for some time. In October, staff at Dom’s Auto Parts in Courtice, Ont., were visited by investigators in regard to a 2004 maroon-coloured Dodge Caravan that McArthur sold to a worker for $125. Officers have seized the vehicle.

The Leaside home is just one of several properties police have attended in connection to the investigation, including a Don Mills condo associated with an alleged boyfriend of McArthur.

‘Let’s get justice’: Family, friends of Andrew Kinsman react after suspected serial killer charged

In Madoc, Ont., OPP and Toronto police officers were seen examining a rural property associated with McArthur.

Investigators were also at a home in Scarborough on Friday and Saturday, where residents said McArthur was seen doing landscaping work. Police have since cleared the scene.

Global News also learned another car was removed by police on Thursday at McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment building, as forensics investigators gathered evidence inside the apartment unit.

McArthur appeared in a Toronto court Friday morning and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 14 via video link.

—With files from Nick Westoll and Catherine McDonald