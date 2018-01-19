Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 19 2018 7:17pm 01:21 Who is Bruce McArthur? Fri, Jan 19: Global News has uncovered more details about Bruce McArthur, the suspect charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Toronto men. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3976998/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3976998/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?