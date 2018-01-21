Weather
January 21, 2018 12:10 pm
Updated: January 21, 2018 12:57 pm

Fog advisory issued in Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A fog advisory has been issued for the area surrounding Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the area surrounding Saskatoon.

Generally foggy conditions, with areas of near-zero visibility, continue to linger over portions of central and west-central Saskatchewan on Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Special weather statement issued for Montreal as snow, freezing rain on the way

The fog is forecast to gradually dissipate by midday.

The federal agency is asking motorists to be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Fog advisory continued for:

  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Fog
Fog Advisory
Fog Advisory Saskatchewan
near-zero visibility
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News