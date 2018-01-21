Fog advisory issued in Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the area surrounding Saskatoon.

Generally foggy conditions, with areas of near-zero visibility, continue to linger over portions of central and west-central Saskatchewan on Sunday morning.

The fog is forecast to gradually dissipate by midday.

The federal agency is asking motorists to be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

