Family believes drone photo could show possible wreckage of missing Revelstoke plane

The family of a woman who has been missing since her plane vanished in late November believes they have a photo that could hold a clue to her location.

Pilot Dominic Neron, 28, and his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, 31, have been missing since their plane disappeared near Revelstoke.

Bourgeault’s family has renewed hope that the aircraft might be found after they discovered a drone photo that appears to show the word “help” or “here” spelled out, Bourgeault’s cousin Carol Barnes said.

It also looks like there might be a propeller, although it’s hard to see in the shadows, she added.

RCMP confirmed they have received the photo and are following up.

Mounties continue to search the area when their helicopter is available, Revelstoke RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said, adding that they had searched the area in question in the past.

There was also a helicopter following up on some co-ordinates in the area on Friday, Grabinsky said.

Heli-ski companies in the area continue to help with the search, he added.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue said they have not been tasked at this point.

The family continues to raise funds so they can continue the search for their missing loved ones, Barnes said.