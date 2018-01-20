Donald Trump placed blame solely on president during last government shutdown

On Friday night, U.S. politicians could not reach a deal on the budget necessitating a government shutdown.

The biggest impact of the shutdown would see almost a million U.S. federal employees being told to stay home, while also not collecting a paycheque.

READ MORE: Yes, Canadians can cross the border, shop on Amazon during a U.S. government shutdown

This is not the first time the U.S. government has gone through a shutdown.

WATCH: U.S. senators back to negotiation table after government shutdown

The first occurred in 1976, while the most recent shutdown began on Oct. 1, 2013 and lasted for 17 days until an interim appropriations bill was passed.

While the results were the same, a different cast of characters were behind the most recent shutdown.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s dealmaker image shaken by U.S. government shutdown

In 2013, several Tea Party senators led a charge to defund Obamacare. While the president was a Democrat, Barack Obama, the Republicans controlled the House as the Democrats held a similar majority to what the current Republicans hold in the Senate.

Current U.S. President Donald Trump has naturally placed the blame for the current shutdown on the Democrats.

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Similar to the current shutdown, where blame can be placed on all sides, depending on whom a person supports, Trump believed one man was to blame in 2013: Obama.

During a Fox & Friends interview in 2013, he said Obama was ultimately responsible.

READ MORE: U.S. government shuts down, Congress to consider 3-week spending measure

“Well, if you say who gets fired it always has to be the top,” Trump said. “I mean, problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader. And he’s got to get everybody in a room and he’s got to lead.”

He said that in the future, “when they talk about the government shutdown, they’re going to be talking about the president of the United States, who the president was at that time.”

WATCH: Here’s what happens during a U.S. government shutdown

“They’re not going to be talking about who was the head of the House, the head the Senate, who’s running things in Washington,” Trump said.

Two years earlier, there was another near-shutdown. Trump had a one-on-one with NBC’s Meredith Vieira at the time, and spoke of the situation.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s dealmaker image shaken by U.S. government shutdown

Vieira asked whether he was in favour of partial shutdown and Trump responded, “In my opinion — you know, I hear the Democrats are going to be blamed and the Republicans are going to be blamed. I actually think the president would be blamed. If there is a shutdown, and it’s not going to be a horrible shutdown because, as you know, things will sort of keep going…. If there is a shutdown I think it would be a tremendously negative mark on the president of the United States. He’s the one that has to get people together.”