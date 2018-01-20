Sports
January 20, 2018 3:06 pm

B.C. figure skater heading to Winter Olympics thanks to total stranger

By and Global News

WATCH: This year's surprise Canadian qualifier for Canada's figure skating team at the Winter Olympics next month owes her big break to a complete stranger who was overcome by the Olympic spirit. Aaron McArthur reports.

A A

A 19-year-old Coquitlam figure skater is heading to South Korea to compete in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games thanks in part to the kindness of a total stranger overtaken by the Olympic spirit.

“I always thought about it,” Larkyn Austman said. “Yeah, I would like to go to the Olympics, but never really thought it would happen.”

Being a high-level athlete can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year. After struggling to secure funding from more traditional sources, Austman turned to crowdfunding. The effort initially didn’t go as well as hoped, and last fall she found herself thousands of dollars short of her goal.

WATCH: Send-off for Canada’s Olympic athletes


Story continues below

Then out of the blue, an angel investor offered Austman the chance to be her best.

Horatio Kemeney kicked in $30,000, money that allowed Austman to train in Colorado, travel to competitions, purchase new equipment, and pay for ice time.

“My first inclination was to throw $100 at her and wish her good luck,” Kemeney said. “Then I started thinking, there’s only one way to do something: do it right.”

Austman was astounded by the offer of financial aid.

“Who in their free time looks to give away money to an amateur athlete?”

The support has meant the world to the Austman family.

READ MORE: 2018 Winter Olympics: Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue named Canada’s flag bearers for PyeongChang opening ceremony

“It takes a tremendous amount of stress out, to be honest,”  father Leonard Austman said. “It’s a story… you can’t write this stuff. It’s crazy.”

Austman has one more block of training in Colorado before she leaves for Pyeongchang.

The fact that her dream of being an Olympian has come true hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I don’t think I will [believe it] until I’m on a plane and they say, ‘You’re going to Korea,'” she said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Winter Olympics
BC athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
canada figure skating
Canada Olympic figure skating
Larkyn Austman
PyeongChang
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News