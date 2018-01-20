Experts talk climate change at Kingston Symposium

Canadians love to talk about the weather. And there’s been plenty to talk about this winter with lots of snow, deep freezes and quick thaws.

According to experts, it all falls into the category of “climate change,” the focus of a Kingston Symposium on Friday. Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips helped to kick off the daylong event.

“Everybody recognizes now that it is a major threat, probably one of the most important environmental issues that humankind has ever faced.”

Raising awareness and pushing for action — that’s what Phillips and others are trying to do. The not-for-profit organization known as Sustainable Kingston and the City of Kingston partnered to host the Kingston Climate Change Symposium.

The keynote speaker was Roberta Bondar, an environmental activist and Canada’s first female astronaut, who says her experience has pointed her in this direction.

“I decided after my flight to follow through on it and try to do more on it with that passion. Try to kindle that in others and try to make people reconnect to the natural as well, connecting new people to our world.”

READ MORE: Climate change is actually good for something: Alberta barley

Organizers are hoping the symposium not only showcases the latest developments in community-based climate initiatives but also strengthens existing community networks and foster new ones.