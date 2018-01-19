At $262.40 per pill, the cancer drug that could save her life isn’t covered in B.C.

Ibrance — that’s the name of the drug that 42-year-old breast cancer patient Karen McLaren can’t afford.

But it’s also a drug that the Langley resident can’t afford not to have.

Coverage of drug funding in B.C. on Globalnews.ca:

McLaren, a former model, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. She beat the disease, but it came back with a vengeance 10 years later.

Now, she’s living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. That means the disease has spread to other parts of her body.

“What your brain goes to, ‘I’ve just been given a death sentence,'” she told Global News.

She’s been prescribed Ibrance, a drug that’s approved by Health Canada, but that’s not funded by the BC Cancer Agency.

And it’s a costly treatment: $262.40 per pill, and about $8,000 per month.

LISTEN: Lynda Steele and John Daly talk to the president of the BC Cancer Agency



McLaren’s father paid for her first 21-day cycle with the drug, but it’s not economically sustainable.

“He’s like, I’ll pay for you to cure you, and I’ll pay whatever it takes to cure you,” she said.

“But how do you bankrupt your father with a hope?”

Ashley McDonald takes Ibrance, and it’s given her life back.

But the drug is covered by the American company she works for — it has an insurance provider that funds it.

“I was shocked to hear that women up here with my same diagnosis don’t have access to treatment that is effectively working for metastatic breast cancer patients that I am currently on, and has put me in remission,” McDonald said.

READ MORE: B.C. government approves coverage of expensive drug Soliris on case-by-case basis

Helen Anderson with the BC Cancer Agency told Global News that the drug is under discussion.

“It is under active consideration,” she said.

“It’s an effective drug, it is, of course, very costly, and we are looking very seriously at whether we are going to fund this drug.”

In the meantime, McLaren is looking at ways to pay for the drug that could save her life.

“This is a piece of hope, so how do you not pay for it?” she said.