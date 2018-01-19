Portage la Prairie mother struck and killed while checking on her son after crash

A 42-year-old mother from Portage la Prairie died after she was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened on Thursday, just after 5 p.m.

RCMP said the woman, who was driving a van, was involved in a fender bender with a car just north of Southport.

The mother got out of her van to check on the condition of her 4-year-old son in the backseat, when she was struck by a southbound pickup truck.

She was transported to hospital in serious condition, but later died.

Her 4-year-old son was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Two others involved in the accident, a 70-year-old man and his 68-year-old passenger, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Both Provincial Road 240 and Provincial Road 331 were closed for approximately 14 hours while Portage la Prairie RCMP and an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist investigated.