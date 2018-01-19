3 separate stabbing incidents in core area Thursday unrelated: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police said there were three separate stabbings in the city Thursday night.

Even though the incidents were all within a few blocks of each other, officials said they were not related.

A woman was sent to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the lower body on Furby Street.

A second woman in that same incident was treated and released from hospital, no suspect has been found.

Not far away, a man was stabbed following a fight at a house party in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Emergency crews were called at about 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old with a stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Air1 and the Tactical Support Team tracked down the suspect. 21-year old Robert Elliot Sutherland was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with probation.

20 minutes later, police received a report of a stabbing at a business in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.

A 26-year-old woman was sent to hospital with wounds to her upper body. She was in stable condition following treatment.

Police said it’s just a coincidence that all three happened so close to each other.