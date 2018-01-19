Assault
January 19, 2018 8:25 am
Updated: January 19, 2018 9:17 am

Woman in critical condition in hospital after assault in Winnipeg’s West End

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
A A

A Thursday evening assault in Winnipeg’s West End has left one woman in hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police say they were called to Furby Street and Ellice Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition with a lower-body injury. She remains in hospital.

Police are currently on scene and have taped off a a section of sidewalk in front of a house on Furby.

The investigation in ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Furby
Manitoba
Police
Winnipe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News