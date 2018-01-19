Woman in critical condition in hospital after assault in Winnipeg’s West End

A Thursday evening assault in Winnipeg’s West End has left one woman in hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police say they were called to Furby Street and Ellice Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition with a lower-body injury. She remains in hospital.

Police are currently on scene and have taped off a a section of sidewalk in front of a house on Furby.

The investigation in ongoing.