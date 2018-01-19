Woman in critical condition in hospital after assault in Winnipeg’s West End
A Thursday evening assault in Winnipeg’s West End has left one woman in hospital in critical condition.
Winnipeg police say they were called to Furby Street and Ellice Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
Officers say a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition with a lower-body injury. She remains in hospital.
Police are currently on scene and have taped off a a section of sidewalk in front of a house on Furby.
The investigation in ongoing.
