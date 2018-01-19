Sea King helicopters finally ready for full retirement on Canada’s East Coast

Three geriatric military aircraft flew in formation above Halifax harbour Friday, marking the long-overdue retirement of the 54-year-old East Coast Sea King fleet.

Several journalists were taken for a ride to record the flight, which comes one week before the helicopters end their operational duties on the East Coast at 12 Wing Shearwater.

The Sea Kings operating on the West Coast at Patricia Bay near Victoria will remain in operation until the end of this year as crews from that base are trained to fly the new CH-148 Cyclone, which has been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

Today was my very first time riding in a helicopter. Go big or go home!😜🚁Thanks to everyone at #CFBShearwater for letting us experience a #SeaKing before they're officially retired. pic.twitter.com/ZFDgpEBKAe — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) January 19, 2018

The first Sea Kings arrived at Shearwater on Aug. 1, 1963, and were expected to serve mainly as submarine hunters to deter the former Soviet Union from violating Canadian sovereignty.

But since then, the choppers have had to adapt to a variety of missions as their operational life was repeatedly extended.