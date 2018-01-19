Life sentence stands against man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in fatal 2012 LRT attack

A judge dismissed a Charter application and upheld a life sentence Friday against a man who beat a fellow LRT passenger to death in December 2012.

Jeremy Newborn was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2016.

He was charged in the death of John Hollar, 29, who sustained severe head injuries during the attack. The beating took place in front of several other passengers and was captured on LRT surveillance video.

Hollar was taken to hospital and put on life support but died several days later.

Newborn was being treated at Alberta Hospital for what his defense lawyer, Simon Renouf, described as “psychological problems.”

The Crown asked the court that Newborn be treated and assessed for another 30 days before sentencing.

Newborn launched a Charter challenge on the automatic life sentence due to his low IQ and fetal alcohol-like symptoms.

On Friday, the judge dismissed the challenge. Newborn will serve a life sentence with no chance of parole for 15 years.