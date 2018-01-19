Stolen property recovered; Osoyoos man charged

Charges have been laid and a large amount of stolen items have been seized in an Osoyoos residential burglary investigation.

RCMP say a report of a break-in in late November resulted in a search warrant being executed at a hotel room.

“Many of the items seized had been stolen over the preceding few days during other residential break and enters as well as thefts from vehicles. A firearm was also seized from the room,” states a police media release.

Osoyoos resident Kael Svendsen, 21, appeared in court this week charged with 13 criminal offenses including fraud and possessing stolen property.

The case was adjourned to allow Svendsen to consult legal counsel. He returns to court at the end of the month.