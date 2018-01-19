Crime
January 19, 2018 12:46 pm

Stolen property recovered; Osoyoos man charged

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Osoyoos RCMP have seized a large amount of stolen property in a break-and-enter investigation.

Charges have been laid and a large amount of stolen items have been seized in an Osoyoos residential burglary investigation.

RCMP say a report of a break-in in late November resulted in a search warrant being executed at a hotel room.

“Many of the items seized had been stolen over the preceding few days during other residential break and enters as well as thefts from vehicles. A firearm was also seized from the room,” states a police media release.

Osoyoos resident Kael Svendsen, 21, appeared in court this week charged with 13 criminal offenses including fraud and possessing stolen property.

The case was adjourned to allow Svendsen to consult legal counsel. He returns to court at the end of the month.

