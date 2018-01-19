Crime
Man charged following investigation of a serious assault in east London last summer

London police have laid several charges following an investigation into a serious assault that took place in east London last summer.

The investigation began on July 31, 2017, after a serious assault that took place at a home on Frances Street, just east of the Western fair District, police said.

Officers learned shots were fired into the home in June of that same year.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old Kristian Alban Jarvis, of no fixed address, is facing six charges, including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and discharge of a firearm with the intent to endanger life.

Police say Jarvis has been in custody since June 28, 2017, on unrelated matters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.

