Kurling for Kids launches 20th annual fundraising campaign

They call her the “miracle baby.” Ella was born prematurely at 27 weeks, weighing just over one pound.

“When I first saw her, I didn’t think she was going to make it,” said Ella’s mother, Mary Chronakis.

The complications were abundant, but if she’s all smiles today, her parents say it’s thanks to proceeds from fundraisers like Kurling for Kids, which allow two local children’s hospitals to buy lifesaving equipment.

“It helps sick kids get better,” Chronakis said. “And that for us is the world because without any of this equipment, Ella wouldn’t be here today.”

On Thursday evening, Kurling for Kids kicked off its 20th annual fundraising campaign.

Organizers are aiming higher than ever, with a goal of raising $400,000 to benefit the Montreal Children’s Hospital and the Sainte-Justine children’s hospital. The charity has raised close to $3 million over the past two decades.

“I’ve had to benefit from the services from the children’s hospital and, you know, when you’re in that situation, you’re focused on your kids,” said Kurling for Kids VP Carl Mainguy. “The last thing you want to think about is whether the hospital has the latest and greatest equipment. So that’s where we try to help.

“We thank them very much, everyone who gives, organizations… it’s just amazing,” said Chronakis.

The culminating curling event will take place April 7 at arenas across the city. The community has until then to make a donation or register to “kurl” for kids by visiting www.kurlingforkids.org.