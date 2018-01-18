He was found thin and alone near a Surrey park. Now he’s healthy, and ready for adoption

On Aug. 21, the day of a solar eclipse, a great dane was found emaciated and anemic near Green Timbers Urban Forest in Surrey.

Eclipse, so named for the day he was discovered, came to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre in rough shape: he had a large mass on his leg and he weighed only about 80 to 85 lbs. at the time.

That was five months ago.

And now, Eclipse has been through multiple surgeries to remove the mass and he weighs a healthy 185 lbs.

More than anything, he’s ready to find a place to live for good, said Surrey Animal Resource Centre manager Shelley Joaquin.

“He is a happy, playful boy and now it’s time for him to find his forever home,” she said.

Joaquin guessed that Eclipse was about five years old, but because he is still playful and doesn’t have any grey on his muzzle, she said he could be anywhere between the ages of three and five.

Eclipse is ready for adoption, but Joaquin said potential owners need to understand his size before they take him in.

“Being 185 lbs., a lot of things are accessible for him and there’s really no crate that’s going to fit him unless it’s a custom fit one,” Joaquin said.

“He does need a home without other cats because he doesn’t get along with cats. He does like other large dogs so he could go to a home with another large dog.”

Eclipse is at his full weight, and Joaquin said he’s on a hypoallergenic diet to help rule out food allergies.

The great dane is recommended to have a suitor who is going to be home a lot and be able to get home and spend time with him.

He might be too big for a home with small children, as Joaquin says he definitely thinks he is a lap dog and will definitely try to do climb up.