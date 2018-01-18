Pickup truck used to operate mobile soup kitchen stolen in Hamilton

The owner of a truck that was used to help feed hungry Hamiltonians says he’s in disbelief over the vehicle’s theft.

Roger Boyd, who operates the Men’s Street Ministry along with his wife, uses the brown 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup to tow the trailer that houses the organization’s mobile soup kitchen.

Hey #HamOnt, HPS needs help in reuniting a man & his “WorkHorse”. Owner VOLUNTEERS & uses his truck to pull his Mobile Soup Kitchen to feed the homeless. It's a 2017 brown Dodge Ram 1500, chrome accents, plate AS73727. Call police @ 905-546-2963 https://t.co/wmNgfpqewS pic.twitter.com/V1aWJUMJbB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 18, 2018

Boyd said he was shocked after his wife discovered it missing from their driveway on Thursday morning.

“My first reaction [was], ‘Are you kidding me? Someone stole Jesus’ truck?'” he told the Scott Radley Show on 900 CHML on Thursday.

LISTEN: Roger Boyd joins the Scott Radley Show

Several truck owners in the community have stepped up with offers to tow the mobile kitchen in order to keep the service going, Boyd said.

“Somebody heard about my truck being missing on social media. The guy came to my door this evening and said, ‘Hey, I want to help,'” he said.

The vehicle’s licence plate is AS 73727. “Men’s Street Ministry” magnetic placards were attached to the truck’s doors at the time of the theft, but Hamilton police investigators say they were likely removed.

Police are pleading for anyone who has seen the truck or has information in the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

“There are many people in Hamilton who depend on the mobile soup kitchen,” Hamilton police stated in a news release on Thursday.