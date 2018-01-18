1 year after death of bull-riding superstar, changes in rodeo arena could save lives

The suicide of rising rodeo superstar Ty Pozzobon was a heartbreaking example of the risks of the sport. After a series of concussions, Pozzobon suffered a traumatic brain injury leading to depression. But his loss has triggered change and new protocols for the sport.

A foundation in his name was launched in the weeks after his passing. The Ty Pozzobon Foundation managed to fund the protocol of having the members of the Canadian pro rodeo sports medical team at every pro event in the country. Pozzobon’s best friend and fellow bull rider Tanner Byrne is the spokesperson.

“That was totally unheard of before Ty’s passing and it was something we talked about was having proper health care professionals and not just at the time of injury but follow-ups before we get back on the bull again,” Byrne said.

The foundation is also working on educating young novice bull riders about the high stakes of this sport and knowing when to be tough enough to sit out.

“We won’t quit and that’s a great mentality but not when it affects your life,” he said.

Friend and professional bull rider, Scott Schiffner, applauds the initiatives of the foundation.

“It’s that dirty hidden secret we wanted to hide. We don’t want to be told we can’t get on but sometimes we need to be told,” Schiffner said.