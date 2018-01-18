Albertans should check naloxone kits for naloxone after AHS discovers incomplete packages

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging Albertans to check their pharmacy and clinic-distributed naloxone kits to make sure they actually contain the opioid antidote.

AHS said people should be making sure the kits have two or three vials of naloxone in them, after learning some kits given out at clinics and pharmacies were missing vials.

What should be in a naloxone kit?

Two or three vials of naloxone (0.4mg/mL)

Two or three syringes/needles

Alcohol swabs

Gloves

Breathing mask

Brochure

If a kit doesn’t have all the required items, or someone needs help checking their kit, AHS recommends they bring it back to the place they got it. Kits that are missing vials will be replaced.

Naloxone kits are received, stored and distributed through a third-party distributor, according to AHS.

Anyone with questions about naloxone kits can contact Health Link by calling 811.

“AHS is working closely with this distributor and a supplier of the kits to ascertain the cause and extent of the issue,” a Thursday release said.