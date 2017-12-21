Calgary first responders see 250% spike in opioid-related calls in 2017

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says it’s responding to an increasing number of opioid-related calls across the city.

Thursday’s disclosure comes after firefighters, along with Calgary Transit peace officers, were called onto a CTrain to help a passenger in distress in downtown Calgary early Wednesday morning.

A fellow passenger on the train flagged down the peace officers, who then were further helped by the firefighters and paramedics.

“They went to investigate and they encountered a man who was unconscious and turning blue,” Calgary Transit spokesperson Sherri Zickefoose said.

She went on to say the man had no pulse, so officers administered CPR as they waited for firefighters and EMS to arrive.

Sources told Global News first responders at the scene administered naloxone to the man.

The CFD said it’s seen a more than 250 per cent increase in opioid-related calls in the past year, adding first responders are administering naloxone almost daily.

“We’ve seen a huge increase,” Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth said on Thursday. “In 2016, we went to just under 400 calls for opioid overdoses. This year, so far, we’re close to 1,100.”

EMS commended the peace officers on Thursday for their quick action to step in and perform CPR.

— With files from Global’s Lauren Pullen