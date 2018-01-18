Crown appeals verdict in case of woman acquitted in alleged terror case

The Crown has filed an appeal against a Montreal woman found not guilty on terror-related charges.

A jury acquitted Sabrine Djermane last December of attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors are appealing the verdict on the explosive substance charge.

They say in a document filed at the Quebec Court of Appeal this week the trial judge committed an error instructing the jury on the “interpretation and definition of the term ‘explosive substance.”‘

The Crown is asking the court to overturn the acquittal and order a new trial on the single charge.

Her co-accused, El Mahdi Jamali, was found guilty of the explosives-related charge but also found not guilty on the two other charges.