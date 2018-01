DriveBC is reporting the Trans Canada Highway is single, alternating traffic 3 kilometres east of Golden to 18 kilometres east of Golden.

The highway was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon because of high avalanche danger.

An assessment is in progress.