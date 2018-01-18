Suspected fentanyl found in Regina home

A 24-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges after police searched a house in Eastview and found firearms and drugs including what is believed to be fentanyl.

A drug investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) led to police pulling over a vehicle on Winnipeg Street and Fourth Avenue where a 24-year-old man was arrested in the traffic stop and a search, as part of the arrest, revealed a large amount of money.

The CFSEU also executed a search warrant on a house in the Easteview neighbourhood and the search revealed a firearm, ammunition, a large amount of money and substances believed to be cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin (mushrooms) and alprazolam. Further investigation into the substances revealed a substance believed to be fentanyl.

The 24-year-old Regina man is facing a slew of charges including firearm and drug trafficking charges.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.