Crime
January 18, 2018 3:57 pm

Suspected fentanyl found in Regina home

By Web Producer  Global News

A 24-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges after police searched a house in Eastview and found firearms and drugs including what is believed to be fentanyl.

File / Global News
A A

A 24-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges after police searched a house in Eastview and found firearms and drugs including what is believed to be fentanyl.

A drug investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) led to police pulling over a vehicle on Winnipeg Street and Fourth Avenue where a 24-year-old man was arrested in the traffic stop and a search, as part of the arrest, revealed a large amount of money.

The CFSEU also executed a search warrant on a house in the Easteview neighbourhood and the search revealed a firearm, ammunition, a large amount of money and substances believed to be cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin (mushrooms) and alprazolam. Further investigation into the substances revealed a substance believed to be fentanyl.

The 24-year-old Regina man is facing a slew of charges including firearm and drug trafficking charges.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
coacine
Crime
Fentanyl
Firearms
Marijuana
Regina Crime
Regina Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News