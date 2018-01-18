Rescue operation saves fallen Champlain bridge worker
Urgences-santé Montréal has rescued a 30-year-old man who fell from a ladder on the new Champlain bridge super structure.
At around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the worker fell 10 feet from the ladder into a container that is suspended 150 feet in the air and attached to the super structure, Urgences-santé spokesman Steve Kouloumentas said.
The worker has been sent to hospital with minor injuries to his upper body.
Kouloumentas said the worker is conscious and alert.
A specialized tactical medical team was sent to the worksite to respond to the call.
