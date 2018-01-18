Halifax Regional Police officer under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a member of the Halifax Regional Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

In a news release, SiRT says the police force advised them on Dec. 21, 2017, they had received a complaint about the “alleged actions of a male police officer in relation to an adult female.”

The incident is alleged to have happened while the officer was on duty in May 2012.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in the province. Investigations are under the direction and control of an independent civilian director.