Canada
January 18, 2018 1:51 pm
Updated: January 18, 2018 1:52 pm

Crown appeals ruling ending N.S. fraud case because of ‘careless’ RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

he Crown is appealing a Nova Scotia ruling that threw out a decade-long, $1.5-million-dollar fraud case.

File / Global News
A A

The Crown is appealing a Nova Scotia ruling that threw out a decade-long, $1.5-million-dollar fraud case because of what the judge said were “indefensible” RCMP investigation methods.

Justice Denise Boudreau stayed all seven fraud allegations against businessmen Douglas Rudolph and Peter Mill just before Christmas, and said the investigators’ actions in 2011 were “grossly careless.”

READ MORE: Former Nova Scotia PC candidate faces fraud charges

Boudreau had ruled two police officers violated the constitution by talking to lawyer Mark David, who handled some of the money for an accused, about his dealings with clients.

The Crown argued during the trial that the long-standing principle of professional secrecy known as client-solicitor privilege doesn’t apply when the communication furthers a crime.

WATCH: Appeals court overturns Dennis Oland murder conviction, orders new trial

David was disbarred in 2009 after the province’s barristers’ society investigated him for his involvement with the CanGlobe Group of Companies and Mill during the 2004 until 2008 period of the alleged frauds.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Client-Solicitor privilege
Douglas Rudolph
Fraud
fraud trial
Investigation
Justice Denise Bourdreau
Peter Mill
Professional Secrey
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News