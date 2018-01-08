Former Nova Scotia PC candidate faces fraud charges

A former Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative candidate is facing two criminal charges related to the 2016 deposit of a $90,000 cheque in his bank account.

Halifax Regional Police have charged Paul Edward Beasant, 49, with one count each of fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

According to police, Beasant attempted to deposit the cheque into his bank account at the Royal Bank at 1597 Bedford Highway.

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia PC party confirmed that the man who was charged had run as a candidate in the Fairview-Clayton Park riding during the 2017 election.

Beasant eventually lost to Liberal candidate Patricia Arab.

Beasant is also known as the host and producer of a weekly talk show, “Late Night with Dr. Paul,” on Eastlink.

According to the show’s website, he’s interviewed Mayor Mike Savage, Halifax Regional Councillor Matt Whitman, Halifax Regional Councillor Lindell Smith and Kevin O’Leary as part of the production.

Jill Laing, a spokesperson for Eastlink, said in a statement that Beasant is not an Eastlink employee.

“No decision has been made on the airing of future episodes,” she wrote.

Beasant is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 23.