Saskatoon weather outlook: history making heat hits Saskatchewan

Two days in a row of record breaking heat hits Saskatchewan.

Record Breaking Wednesday

Wednesday was the warmest Jan. 17 ever recorded in Saskatoon and other parts of Saskatchewan.

Warm air associated with a pacific weather system moved into Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing record heat to the region.

A total of four high temperature records were set in the province, including a century old record being shattered in Saskatoon of 5.0 degrees from 1923 when the mercury spiked up to 5.4 during the afternoon.

Elbow tied their previous record high from 1958 of 3.9 degrees and six other areas were close to record highs for Jan. 17.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

-13 is what it felt like with wind chill Thursday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures dipped back to -8 under mostly cloudy skies to start the day.

We managed to make it all the way up to -1 by noon with a breezy southerly wind kicking in and helping to mix down even warmer air.

Today's record high to beat is 5.0 degrees from 1923…and we're already up at -1 in Saskatoon, +5 in Outlook!

Winds will remain brisk for the rest of the day, which should help the mercury shoot up to an afternoon high around 5 or 6 degrees, which will likely break another nearly century-old record in Saskatoon of 5.0 degrees from 1923.

Thursday Night

After sitting in the warm sector of a system swinging into the north, a cold front will sweep through Thursday night and help bring in a bit of clearing as we cool back to around -6 degrees.

Friday

It’ll feel like the minus teens once again with wind chill Friday morning with some sunshine to start the day before clouds build back in later on.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler and likely out of our 3.3 degree record range for that date, however we should be able to slide up to and possibly even just above the freezing mark for an afternoon high with breezy winds easting later on.

Weekend

Slightly cooler air will slump in for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies expected both days and a very slight chance of flurries at times.

Daytime highs should sit in mid-minus single digits with morning lows possibly dipping back into minus double digits by Sunday.

Work Week Outlook

A system is expected to slide through on Monday that may bring some snow to the city before cooler air slides in and drops us back into minus double digit daytime highs with lows possibly as cool as the -20s.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 18 was taken by Franklin-Jr Gardiner at Île-à-la-Crosse.

