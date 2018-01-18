Consumer
January 18, 2018 1:13 pm
Updated: January 18, 2018 1:16 pm

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley tours Minhas Micro Brewery

By Online Reporter  Global News

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is scheduled to tour a Calgary brewery on Thursday morning to see first-hand the impact government support is having on business.

A news release said the government will also announce “an exciting new initiative” during the 11:30 a.m. tour at Minhas Micro Brewery.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda and Minhas Breweries and Distillery co-founder and CEO Ravinder Minhas will also be attending.

