Pope Francis stops convoy in Chile after mounted police falls from horse

Pope Francis ordered his convoy to stop on Thursday after a mounted police officer was thrown from the horse as the popemobile passed by.

The papal convoy stopped abruptly and Pope Francis could be seen disembarking and walking towards the scene where the police officer was lying on the ground.

An ambulance arrived on the scene and took the police officer away and Pope Francis resumed his popemobile tour.

It was not clear if the police officer sustained any significant injuries.

Pope Francis heads to Peru after he finishes his visit to the northern Chilean city of Iquique.