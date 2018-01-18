Celine Dion Las Vegas show cancellations disappoint fans
Celine Dion continues to cancel shows in light of her illness.
The Canadian singer was forced to cancel multiple Las Vegas residency shows, including Saturday night’s event, on her doctor’s orders. “My doctor advised that I absolutely cannot perform tonight,” Dion said in an address to her fans.
“I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last week,” she said. “Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly.”
Continuing, “When I’m not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show. I really struggled to finish last night’s show and it took everything out of me.”
“I know that I’m disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words,” concluded the My Heart Will Go On singer. “I hope that you can forgive me.”
Saturday’s show followed two other cancellations on Jan. 6 and Jan. 9.
It seems as though fans were understanding of the situation, wishing Dion a speedy recovery on Twitter.
But the disappointment did not end there. Shows scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday were cancelled because she “has been suffering for the past week from congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold,” according to a Facebook post.
Concertgoers are offered a refund on their tickets, but what about the many out-of-town fans with hotel and flight expenses?
“Cancelling shows day by day is an insult to people who travelled to see it. I love Celine, by the way,” tweeted one user. “Celine is human, and her doctors are not god, but in the last 10 days, they cancelled like five shows always too close to showtime to let anyone modify their travel plans. You find that acceptable by her management team?”
Another fan on Facebook was disappointed by the “lack of communication and responsibility,” calling it, “disheartening.”
“Why don’t you let your revenue driver rest for a week or two (which is 100 per cent deserved)?” the fan posted. “Not only that but let those travelling across the country, wait — the world — save their time?”
