Suspected Phoenix ‘serial killer’ charged with 9 killings in 3 weeks: police

Phoenix police have charged a man in connection with the deaths of nine people in a three-week period in late 2017, according to local media.

Cleophus Cooksey, 35, has been charged in connection with the killing spree.

He was first arrested on Dec. 17, after his mother and stepfather were found fatally shot in an apartment in Phoenix.

“But the detectives kept digging,” Phoenix Police Department’s Jeri Williams said at a media release Thursday.

He is now accused of killing seven other people, who were also fatally shot in Phoenix and the surrounding areas.

The other victims include his ex-girlfriend’s brother as well as people who appeared to be random targets during a three-week period starting in late November.

Williams said, “gun evidence” tied all the crimes together and linked them to Cooksey.

Police also said it’s possible there are more victims.

Cooksey faces two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of weapon possession by a prohibited person.

He previously served time in prison for manslaughter and armed robbery.

