Victim’s father erupts after acquittal in case of Winnipeg teen shot with stolen RCMP gun

A Winnipeg man has been acquitted of attempted murder in the shooting of Calli Vanderaa.

In October 2015, the 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car when she was shot through the window with a stolen RCMP gun.

Vanderaa was hit in the chest and spent 21 days in hospital fighting for her life.

Matthew McKay was charged but the judge said Thursday witness testimonies were unreliable.

Justice Sheldon Lanchberry said in his verdict that nobody could place beyond a reasonable doubt it was McKay as the shooter.

After the verdict, Vanderaa’s father started yelling at McKay, pointing at the box saying ‘your days are numbered’.

He continued screaming and had to be restrained in the hallway by a number of sheriffs as he was placed in handcuffs.

Another person was placed in custody for filming in the hallway.

At the time of the shooting police said the suspects had broken into a marked off-duty RCMP member’s car parked in the officers driveway in southeast Winnipeg.