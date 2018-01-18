Vancouver Aquarium will no longer house whales and dolphins

The Vancouver Aquarium announced Thursday it will no longer house whales and dolphins in its facility.

While it will continue to focus on ocean conservation and informing the public about sea life, it will do so without cetaceans in Stanley Park.

“Having significantly contributed to tens of millions of people caring about whales and dolphins over the past four decades, Vancouver Aquarium will now focus on raising awareness of ocean issues impacting other marine animals and will no longer display cetaceans at its facility, with the exception of doing what is best for Pacific white-sided dolphin Helen and any need to use the Aquarium for the temporary accommodation of a rescued cetacean,” said Vancouver Aquarium and Ocean Wise CEO and president, Dr. John Nightingale in a release.

Helen is the last cetacean currently living at the Aquarium — though the facility owns several belugas on breeding loan to U.S. facilities.

“After many years in professional care and with only partial flippers, Helen is not a candidate for release,” said Nightingale. “However, dolphins are a social species so finding companionship for her is paramount.”

Last March, the Vancouver Park Board voted to end cetacean captivity at Vancouver Aquarium.

The aquarium vowed to fight the ruling but Nightingale now confirms the facility will move forward without cetaceans.

He does acknowledge they were a tremendous asset to teaching people about what’s going on in the world’s oceans.

“That’s why we fought so hard to keep them,” said Nightingale. “But at some point you have to be realistic. And the controversy and continuing battle in the community was basically road blocking us from our mission and all the other things that we’re doing what we can to ensure there’s some stability and positivity for the world’s oceans.”

However, this September construction will still go ahead on the Canada’s Arctic exhibit featuring species from coldwater corals to Arctic pinnipeds, such as seals and walruses.

It is scheduled to open in 2019.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre will also continue to operate and rescue and rehabilitate animals in need, including whales and dolphins.

The authorization to save a stranded, sick or injured marine animal is provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in advance of any rescue effort by the aquarium. Rescued animals are then transferred to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre – located outside Stanley Park – for critical, short-term care, with the aim to rehabilitate and release back to the wild.

The aquarium confirms that should a rescued cetacean need ongoing care, the animal care team will identify an appropriate long-term facility and work to arrange for a transfer of the patient. The aquarium also said that — when necessary — on a temporary basis, Vancouver Aquarium may need to house a rescued cetacean at its unique facility until an appropriate receiving facility has been identified.

“The Vancouver Aquarium was the original environmental organization in Vancouver,” said Nightingale. “We put conservation into action every day. It’s what we do, it’s who we are, and we will keep doing it long into the future.”