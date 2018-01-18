London Wine and Food show returns for 12th year

The annual Wine and Food show is taking over the Metroland Media Agriplex at the Western Fair District this weekend.

The show’s 12th edition is set to kick off Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. and wrap up Saturday evening.

Dozens of vendors will be on hand to showcase their specialty brews and tasty creations.

The Western Fair’s Rob Lumsden tells 980 CFPL they’re proud to showcase wines from across the region.

“When people think wine they think immediately of the Niagara region for the most part, however that’s not the case with our show,” said Lumsden.

“We’re happy to showcase southwestern Ontario as a whole, the surrounding counties like Lambton, Huron and Middlesex are really exploding in terms of different wineries.”

Lumsden says this year has seen an increase in both wine and food exhibitors.

He adds that it is a licensed event for those 19 years of age or older, saying that babies, toddlers and children are not allowed to attend.

The show runs from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, and noon until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.