Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
A A
Peel Regional Police say a woman has been transported to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Police said they responded to a call Thursday morning at the intersection of Rosepac Avenue and Conestoga Boulevard near Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive East.
Peel paramedics said an elderly woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.