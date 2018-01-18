Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been transported to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Police said they responded to a call Thursday morning at the intersection of Rosepac Avenue and Conestoga Boulevard near Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive East.

Peel paramedics said an elderly woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.

Elderly Female Pedestrian Struck at Rosepac Ave/Conestoga Blvd #Brampton being Transported to local in life threatening condition @PeelPoliceMedia — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) January 18, 2018