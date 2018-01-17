Donald Trump medical results spawn ‘girther’ movement, $100,000 offer to step on scale

On Tuesday, the doctor who gave Donald Trump a medical exam last week gave glowing reviews of the fitness of the U.S. president.

“The president’s overall health is excellent,” said Navy doctor Ronny Jackson, who predicted Trump would remain healthy for the duration of his presidency despite a diet heavy on fast food and an exercise regime limited to weekend golf outings.

READ MORE: Trump clears medical test: Doctor administered Montreal Cognitive Assessment

“It’s called genetics,” Jackson said. “I don’t know. … He has incredibly good genes and that’s just the way God made him.”

WATCH: White House stands by medical evaluation of Trump by Dr. Ronny Jackson

The six-foot-three president checked in at 239 pounds. Trump’s body mass index, or BMI, of 29.9 puts him in the category of being overweight for his height. A BMI of 30 and over is considered obese.

Jackson said he would send a dietician to the White House to speak with Trump in hopes he would shed 15 pounds in 2018.

READ MORE: Donald Trump aced the Montreal Cognitive Assessment: here’s what the test looks like

As with all things Trump these days, many Twitter users were quick to question the doctor’s measurements.

WATCH: Dr. Ronny Jackson discusses Trump’s medical results

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was one of those who chose to question Trump’s height.

Gunn also questioned Trump’s weight, offering $100,000 for Trump to step on a scale in public.

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

In an ode to the birther movement, which questioned former U.S. president Barack Obama’s birthplace, the ‘girther’ movement has formed.

Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018

When Obama calls into Rachel Maddow every week for a year and a half to question Trump's weight, then we'll have a real #girther movement. — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 17, 2018

Plenty of Twitter users posted photos comparing athletes with identical listings to Trump.

Latavius Murray RB Vikings 6’3” 239lbs. Doc said today trump, who WAS 6’2” on his DL in 2012, is now 6’3” & weighs 239lbs. I need to see him on the scale LIVE. When’s the weigh in? #Girther pic.twitter.com/sOTHBrBdgi — DanaCortez (@DanaCortez) January 17, 2018

Jay Cutler is 6'3, 233 lbs. No way Donald Trump is 6'3 239 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/IECM6N9J7d — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) January 16, 2018

Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds. Albert Pujols is 6'3" and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed. pic.twitter.com/fn0u1xzzjI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Others made comparisons between Trump and Obama.

I like this one which not only shows they are the same height but allows for a comparison of their hands. #Girther #girthermovement pic.twitter.com/0nmha4oCWU — ViveLaResistance🇺🇸 (@ateacher97) January 17, 2018

Trump supporters (and detractors) responded to the criticism by suggesting that the girther movement was guilty of fat-shaming.

I agree it's stupid of him; to me it's just another example of how he lies about things that are easy for anyone to see are a lie. What bothers me is the whole #Girther movement that seems to be focused on shaming him and implying he's too fat to be healthy. — Vulnerable Truly S. Resists 📎 (@hotincleveland) January 17, 2018

The only thing noteworthy about the #girther movement is that it's as idiotic as its #birther namesake, though it sure is doing a kick-ass job at perpetuating fat shaming, weight hate, and gluttony/sloth narratives. — Yoni Freedhoff, MD (@YoniFreedhoff) January 17, 2018