Donald Trump medical results spawn ‘girther’ movement, $100,000 offer to step on scale
On Tuesday, the doctor who gave Donald Trump a medical exam last week gave glowing reviews of the fitness of the U.S. president.
“The president’s overall health is excellent,” said Navy doctor Ronny Jackson, who predicted Trump would remain healthy for the duration of his presidency despite a diet heavy on fast food and an exercise regime limited to weekend golf outings.
“It’s called genetics,” Jackson said. “I don’t know. … He has incredibly good genes and that’s just the way God made him.”
The six-foot-three president checked in at 239 pounds. Trump’s body mass index, or BMI, of 29.9 puts him in the category of being overweight for his height. A BMI of 30 and over is considered obese.
Jackson said he would send a dietician to the White House to speak with Trump in hopes he would shed 15 pounds in 2018.
As with all things Trump these days, many Twitter users were quick to question the doctor’s measurements.
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was one of those who chose to question Trump’s height.
Gunn also questioned Trump’s weight, offering $100,000 for Trump to step on a scale in public.
In an ode to the birther movement, which questioned former U.S. president Barack Obama’s birthplace, the ‘girther’ movement has formed.
Plenty of Twitter users posted photos comparing athletes with identical listings to Trump.
Others made comparisons between Trump and Obama.
Trump supporters (and detractors) responded to the criticism by suggesting that the girther movement was guilty of fat-shaming.
