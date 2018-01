Carry The Kettle First Nation sues Sask., Ottawa over land given for farming

Carry The Kettle First Nation is suing the province and Ottawa to try to regain some control over traditional land it says has been whittled away by agricultural and industrial development.

A lawyer for the Carry The Kettle band said it’s the first time the courts have been asked to deal with how the spread of farming on the Prairies has affected treaty rights in Saskatchewan.

The lawyer also said the case could lead to the First Nation having a voice in the expansion of oil pipelines.

The band said its treaty guarantees access to a broad swath of southern Saskatchewan to practise a traditional way of life.

But the First Nation argues in documents filed in Court of Queen’s Bench that those guarantees are now almost meaningless.

The band is asking for a greater voice in how the land is used and for more control over what Crown land is left in the area.

Lawyers said financial compensation is also on the table.