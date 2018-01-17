St. Lawrence Lady Vikings on winning streak despite rash of injuries

Despite dealing with a rash of injuries, the St. Lawrence Lady Vikings are still in contention for a basketball playoff spot in the Ontario College’s Eastern Conference standings.

Prior to Christmas, Rene Simpson’s club had a full roster of 12 players. Now, they’re down to eight.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” says Tiffany McNeil a second-year guard from Oakville. “We’re all working through these adverse times. We all have to play some extra minutes so we need to preserve our energy throughout the games. We just can’t run up and down the court recklessly.”

Despite injuries to some key players, the Vikings have been able to win three games in a row, improving their overall record to 5-4.

McNeil says, “We can’t dwell on the injuries. We just have to keep pushing hard in practice and in games. Our focus for the rest of the season is to enter each game with a positive mentality and to go out there and do the best we can.”

The schedule-maker did not do the Vikings any favours. On Saturday afternoon at the St.Lawrence Gymnasium, the girls in Blue and White will host the George Brown Huskies. Their currently the only undefeated team in the OCAA with a perfect record of 9-0.

McNeil says, “It definitely is going to be a tough game but if we do what we do best and play together as a team, we should be able to keep it close.”