Crime
January 17, 2018 5:48 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 5:59 pm

Disguised robber gets no cash from Penticton business

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A man with a handgun tried to rob a Penticton business.

A A

A man with a fake beard tried to rob a downtown Penticton business.

RCMP were called to Mike’s Pawn Brokers on Main street just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were told the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money but left empty-handed.

The suspect is Caucasian, about six feet tall with a slim build.

He was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie and a blue baseball cap with the Taylor Made written on the front.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
mike's pawn brokers
Okanagan
pawn shop robbery
penticton
penticton armed robbery
penticton rcmp

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News