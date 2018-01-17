Disguised robber gets no cash from Penticton business
A A
A man with a fake beard tried to rob a downtown Penticton business.
RCMP were called to Mike’s Pawn Brokers on Main street just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Police were told the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money but left empty-handed.
The suspect is Caucasian, about six feet tall with a slim build.
He was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie and a blue baseball cap with the Taylor Made written on the front.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.