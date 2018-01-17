Man charged with sexual interference following allegations dating back decades

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in southern Alberta dating back 30 years.

Picture Butte RCMP said an investigation was launched in September 2016, after a woman came forward claiming she’d been sexually assaulted as a young girl. They said another three women then came forward with similar accusations.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking them to share their stories.

“While our investigation is now concluded, it is possible that other victims are out there,” said Sgt. Tom Howell in a statement Wednesday.

“Anyone who has information about this investigation or other incidents should contact their local law enforcement agency.”

In a statement, police said all of the incidents are alleged to have taken place in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Marvin “Ross” Harker was arrested on Tuesday and now faces charges of sexual interference. He’s been released on recognizance, with the condition that he doesn’t come into contact with anyone under 18 years old.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.