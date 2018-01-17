RDP couple trying to pick up the pieces after fire guts their home

Nuncio Gioiosa says he hasn’t worked in several years. In order to continue making mortgage payments, he’s had to cut the insurance and put his house in Rivière-des-Prairies on the market. Then tragedy struck in the wee hours of Monday morning when a fire gutted his home.

These are the remnants of the kitchen of the house of Enrico Gioiosa's parents — ravaged by an apparent electrical fire that struck early Monday morning. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/T9bNBe58ni — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 17, 2018

Now, Nuncio and his wife Josie Tabbone are trying to pick up the pieces, looking for help where they can find it. Their son Enrico has started a GoFundMe campaign to get them help. His question is, “What’s going to happen now? What’s next?”

Enrico Gioiosa is showing me the damage that the kitchen fire caused to his parent's home. He says it appears to have started behind the stove where the electrical outlet is. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Xq3V9xSvSM — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 17, 2018

The family’s other son Rocco is autistic, and Tabbone takes care of him full-time. “My first thought was, “Thank God we got out. The rest is going to be very hard, but somehow, we’ll manage.”

As the scope of the disaster is sinking in, Tabbone added, “We don’t know what we’re going to do. We’ve worked so hard for what we have. We don’t want to lose it all.”