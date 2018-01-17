RDP couple trying to pick up the pieces after fire guts their home
Nuncio Gioiosa says he hasn’t worked in several years. In order to continue making mortgage payments, he’s had to cut the insurance and put his house in Rivière-des-Prairies on the market. Then tragedy struck in the wee hours of Monday morning when a fire gutted his home.
Now, Nuncio and his wife Josie Tabbone are trying to pick up the pieces, looking for help where they can find it. Their son Enrico has started a GoFundMe campaign to get them help. His question is, “What’s going to happen now? What’s next?”
The family’s other son Rocco is autistic, and Tabbone takes care of him full-time. “My first thought was, “Thank God we got out. The rest is going to be very hard, but somehow, we’ll manage.”
As the scope of the disaster is sinking in, Tabbone added, “We don’t know what we’re going to do. We’ve worked so hard for what we have. We don’t want to lose it all.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.