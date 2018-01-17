London councillors to debate potential name change to Paul Haggis Park

With backing from Anova, a women’s shelter and support centre, Ward 3 Councillor Mo Salih has made a submission to council to change the name of Paul Haggis Park.

The submission will be debated at next Tuesday’s meeting of the Community and Protective Services Committee.

The south London park, located on Bateman Trail near White Oak Road and Bradley Avenue, has one baseball diamond and one soccer field. It was named after Haggis in 2011 and he visited the park last year, posting a picture of himself at the park on social media.

Last week, Salih first said he was interested in renaming the park and looking into his options after learning of the sexual misconduct allegations against Haggis.

A civil lawsuit filed by Haleigh Breest on Dec. 15 in Manhattan prompted three additional women to come forward with their own sexual misconduct accusations. Breest was identified in the court papers filed last month.

The four women say the sexual harassment and assaults happened between 1996 and 2015. None of the accusations has been proven in court and no criminal charges have been laid.

Haggis, 64, is a Londoner turned Hollywood director behind the award-winning films Million Dollar Baby and Crash.