Community Coalition Against Racism calls for election of new police board chair

A local anti-racism advocacy group is calling on members of the Hamilton Police Service Board not to re-elect Lloyd Ferguson to another term as chair.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police Services Board chair apologizes after reprimand

The Community Coalition Against Racism has issued a statement in which it says: “Ferguson has not performed well as chair in a number of circumstances.”

The coalition notes, for example, that Ferguson recently served a three-week suspension after he was disciplined by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission for comments that breached the board’s code of conduct.

A complaint had been filed by Coun. Matthew Green over comments that Ferguson made on CHML about the topic of street checks, when he referenced “an officer having charges laid against him for doing his job.”

READ MORE: Testimony concludes at police hearing into Hamilton councillor’s carding complaint

The commission’s ruling found Ferguson’s comments suggested the board was tilted in favour of defending police officers, adding that he didn’t clarify that he was stating his own opinion.

Ferguson has since apologized to Green and “others who may be offended by my remarks.”

The election of a chair for the coming term is scheduled to take place during the board’s meeting on Thursday afternoon.