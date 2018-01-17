Philanthropists David and Joan Moore challenge others to match their $250,000 donation to Trent University

A couple are continuing their longtime support of Trent University with another $250,000 donation to the university’s Bata Library renewal project.

On Wednesday, Trent launched the Moore Match — named after David and Joan Moore — as part of the university’s $50-million Campaign: Unleash the Potential.

READ MORE: Trent University research park rebranded as Cleantech Commons

The Moores are challenging others to donate to the Bata Library project and will match all new gifts up to $250,000.

This is in addition to the $1-million gift the couple provided at the launch of the $18-million renewal project in 2015. The couple also donated $200,000 towards the construction of the Trent Athletics Centre in 2011.

“We can’t wait to see the Bata project come to completion, and hope to motivate others to step up and join us in realizing this new library of the future,” said David.

“Joan and I believe in Trent University and the Bata Library as an essential resource for students, faculty, and the broader community.

“Plus, this stunning Ron Thom architectural gem deserves our care. Together, we are transforming it into a world-class research, teaching and learning facility,” he said.

Moore, past commissioner of the Ontario Securities Commision and retired vice-president of McLeod, Young, Weir (now Scotia McLeod), served on Trent’s board of governors in 1982. He was also chairman of the university’s For Tomorrow Campaign in 1989 and in 1993 was the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Trent.

But neither he nor his wife were Trent University students.

READ MORE: New program “Youth Leadership in Sustainability” for high school students at Trent University

“The Moore’s generosity is truly exceptional,” said Sherry Booth, director of Philanthropy at Trent University.

“Now it is our turn to respond. We encourage everyone: faculty, staff, alumni and others, to consider making a pledge to the Bata Library today. In the spirit of our $50-million campaign, we need to unleash the potential of their match. I extend a heartfelt thank you to our longtime loyal friends, David and Joan, for continuing to believe in us and to inspire us.”

The Moores have agreed to match not only one-time gifts but also match pledges paid over the next five years. The Moore Match will run until March 31. Donations can be made online at trentu.ca/give. Details on the library revitalization can be found at trentu.ca/batatransformation

The project includes $8.1 million in federal and provincial funding, $7.9 million from Trent University, and $2 million from philantrhopic donations.