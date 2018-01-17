Inspection finds evidence of foreign workers living at Lethbridge Burger King

A Lethbridge Burger King has been ordered to clean up after an Alberta Health Services inspection found evidence of foreign workers living at the fast food establishment.

The inspection was done last Wednesday at the Burger King located at 1950 – 3 Ave. S.

The inspection order states sleeping/living accommodations for foreign workers were found in “another room.” This goes against the Public Health Act, which states “an operator must ensure that, before operation of the commercial food establishment commences, has all its food handling areas separated from living quarters and from other areas where activities are carried out that are incompatible with the safe and sanitary handling of food.” (Read the full report below).

AHS ordered the owner of the Burger King to remove mattresses and “associated furnishings” from the building, as well as no longer allow people to live or sleep in the restaurant. That cleanup was to be done by Wednesday.

The inspection also found previous flooding in the basement of the Burger King had not been cleaned up or repaired. A storage room full of excess unused equipment was also found, which the inspection said could lead to the “harbouring or breeding of pests.” AHS ordered the Burger King to rectify these issues by Feb. 10.

A call to the owner of the Burger King was not answered early Wednesday afternoon.

