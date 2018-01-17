Future of combative sports in Edmonton being debated Wednesday

Councillors and members of Edmonton’s combative sports industry spoke at city hall on Wednesday, responding to an independent review done in the wake of Tim Hague’s death.

Hague, a UFC fighter and boxer, died on June 18, two days after a KO Boxing event at the Shaw Conference Centre.

In December, a third-party report was released. It included 18 recommendations, including that a provincial commission to oversee combative sports in Alberta.

The independent review was not meant to determine fault. It delved into the events surrounding Hague’s death, making recommendations to strengthen the oversight of combative sports and improve fighter safety in future sports events in Edmonton.

The report made 18 recommendations around medical suspensions, the qualifications of officials, oversight and monitoring, as well as licensing and permitting of promoters and contestants.

On Wednesday afternoon, at least 18 people were registered to speak at the Community and Public Services Committee meeting.

The agenda included an analysis of the consultant’s review and a response from the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission.

A moratorium on combative sports events in Edmonton was put in place on Dec. 8, 2017. It was set to remain in place until Dec. 31, 2018, or until city council provides further direction.

The move was controversial, with some in the industry speaking out against the moratorium.

While Mayor Don Iveson has been in vocal in his preference for a provincial regulatory body to govern combative sports consistently across Alberta, others have said municipalities should be able to manage events themselves.

