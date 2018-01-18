Bob Layton Editorial: There’s more where that came from

Do you just feel frustrated watching the tax dollars you worked so hard for slip through the government’s fingers like water, and just float away?

You have complained about a lot of government spending, but probably the biggest complaints I’ve had came over the ten million dollar payout to Omar Khadr.

Now we’ve got the potential to see another $8 million tax dollars evaporate.

Senator Mike Duffy is suing the Senate and the RCMP after the investigation into his expenses. He says his rights were violated.

You watched as he was suspended by the Senate without pay and then went to trial.

Thirty-one charges sounded serious, but one by one they went up in government smoke.

The Senate is trying to save itself, by asking a judge to remove them from the lawsuit. They say the upper chamber is protected by parliamentary privilege.

Too bad there’s not some way of protecting our tax money.

Of course, the government does not have to worry about running out of tax money, they know there’s lots more where this came from.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.